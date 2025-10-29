Moore (Achilles) did not practice Wednesday.

Moore missed three games due to an Achilles issue, but he has been able to manage the injury to play in the Colts' last two games. He'll continue to have his practice snaps monitored and should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Steelers unless he suffers a setback. The veteran corner has logged 23 tackles (14 solo), including 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses (including a pick-six) and one forced fumble across five regular-season games.