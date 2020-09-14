site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Kenny Moore: Strong start to season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore had two total tackles and a pass defensed while playing on 38 of the defense's 50 snaps in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Moore was used as the nickel back and played well in coverage by allowing receptions on two of three targets for 12 yards with a 74.3 NFL passer rating against.
