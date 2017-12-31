Moore won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a concussion.

Due to injury woes in the Colts' secondary, Moore has been deployed more often, posting 29 tackles, four pass breakups and one pick in his last five games. Christopher Milton and Nate Hairston will likely fill in for the rest of Sunday's game, but keep Moore on your IDP radar for the 2018 fantasy season.

