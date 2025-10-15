Moore (Achilles) will return to practice Wednesday and participate in individual drills, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Moore has missed Indianapolis' last three games due to an Achilles injury, but he appears to be making progress with a chance to return to action Week 7 against the Chargers. In order to be cleared to play Sunday on the road against Los Angeles, however, Moore may have to practice in full Thursday or Friday.