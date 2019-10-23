Play

Moore (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

It's a positive sign that Moore was able to practice in some capacity after watching this past Sunday's win over the Texans from the sidelines. He'll look to elevate to a full participant by the end of the week in order to be active for Week 8's game against the Broncos. If he's unable to do so, Quincy Wilson and Rock Ya-Sin are both slated for hefty workloads again.

