Moore logged 10 tackles (eight solo), including two stops for a loss, during the Colts' 23-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Moore finished Sunday's contest as the Colts' second-leading tackler behind Nick Cross (12). It was the seventh time in Moore's career that he has logged 10 tackles in a game, which is his career high. The veteran corner is up to 54 tackles (34 solo), including 1.5 sacks, six pass defenses (including a pick-six) and two forced fumbles across 13 regular-season games.