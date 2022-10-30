Moore (finger), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Moore suffered what Rapoport describes as a "scary" finger injury in practice Friday, the issue apparently won't affect the nickel cornerback too much while he attempts to defense passes or engages in hand-to-hand combat with receivers along the line of scrimmage. Moore, who will likely find himself matching up head-to-head with Curtis Samuel on Sunday, has tallied 31 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups through seven appearances on the season.