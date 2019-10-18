Play

Moore (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Moore wasn't able to get fully healthy during Indianapolis' bye week, and he'll now miss his first contest of the season. Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson appear set for increased defensive roles versus the Texans on Sunday.

