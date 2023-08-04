The Colts are signing Drake, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With top back Jonathan Taylor on the active/PUP list due to an ankle issue and in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute -- and Zack Moss' Week 1 status in question due to a broken arm -- Drake gives the Colts' backfield some added depth and experience ahead of the team's preseason opener. His main competition for depth slotting will be Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Jake Funk, but if Drake impresses this summer, he could emerge as a candidate for Week 1 touches, pending the status of both Taylor and Moss.