The Colts signed Toliver on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Toliver, an undrafted cornerback out of LSU, appeared in 27 games across his first NFL two seasons in Chicago, totaling 29 tackles and four pass defenses. He joined the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season but tore his ACL after appearing in two games. He landed a practice-squad role with the Ravens in 2021 but was waived in May of 2022 and remained a free agent last season. Toliver hasn't appeared in an NFL game since suffering the injury.