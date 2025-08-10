Coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Herbert is dealing with an undisclosed injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Herbert rushed seven times for 29 yards and one touchdown in the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens on Thursday, and it's unclear when he was injured or the severity. Looking like the Colts' RB4 behind Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson and rookie DJ Giddens, Herbert can't afford to miss much time in his quest for a spot on the 53-man roster.