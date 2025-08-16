Herbert (undisclosed) did not play in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday.

Herbert has been sidelined for the past week due to an undisclosed injury, which prevented him from suiting up in Saturday's exhibition contest. The severity and nature of the injury are not clear, but Herbert's practice participation this upcoming week will be an indication of his chances of playing in the Colts' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 23. He's battling against DJ Giddens and Tyler Goodson for backup duties behind Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.