Herbert agreed to a one-year contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis is a favorable landing spot for Herbert, who fell out of favor in Chicago last season and then barely received playing time in Cincinnati until Chase Brown missed Week 18 with an ankle injury. Herbert started in 12 of his 48 appearances in three-plus seasons with the Bears, averaging 4.8 yards on 372 carries and 6.5 yards on 45 receptions. He'll turn 27 years old in April and has a nice opportunity ahead, joining an Indianapolis offense that relied on Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson for depth behind Jonathan Taylor in 2024. The downside for Herbert is that he has zero opportunity to become the starter outside of an injury to Taylor.