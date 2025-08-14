Colts' Khalil Herbert: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert (undisclosed) isn't practicing Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Herbert hasn't practiced since last Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, in which he rushed seven times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He's competing with Tyler Goodson and DJ Giddens for a depth role behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis' backfield.
