Colts' Khalil Herbert: Second half usage in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert had seven carries for 29 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore.
While Herbert scored a touchdown and had a decent performance, he also didn't play until the second half. It looks like he's a solid fourth on the running back depth chart at this point which means he's no lock to make the final roster.
