Colts' Khari Willis: Back at practice
Willis (concussion) practiced in a no-contact capacity Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Willis is taking his next step through concussion protocol, and he'll have two more practice sessions to elevate to full capacity. If he's able to do so, the 23-year-old has a good shot at playing Sunday against the Titans. When he's ready to go, the rookie is expected to log a respectable workload since he averaged 42.4 defensive snaps per game before this injury.
