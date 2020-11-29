Willis (ribs/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable with the rib and shoulder issues, but he'll be suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup. Willis has missed only a handful of defensive snaps all season and is playing a major role in the Colts secondary.
