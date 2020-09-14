Willis started at strong safety and had three total tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Willis contributed in the pass rush with a sack, but struggled in pass coverage. He gave up a touchdown on the only time he was directly targeted in the passing game, according to Pro Football Focus. The rookie fourth-round pick made nine starts in 2019, and he proved to be a useful run stopper.
