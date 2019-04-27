Colts' Khari Willis: Indianapolis drafts in trade up
The Colts selected Willis in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 109th overall.
The Colts traded two late fourth-round picks to move up and secure Willis, so they clearly were attached to him as a target. Not much in his prospect profile stands out -- the Michigan State product stands at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds and offers a solid but unremarkable 4.52-second 40-yard dash -- but the Colts' interest in him might indicate a fondness for his zone coverage sensibilities. He might be the swing backup safety for Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers, who have both seen their share of durability concerns.
