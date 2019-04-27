The Colts selected Willis in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

The Colts traded two late fourth-round picks to move up and secure Willis, so they clearly were attached to him as a target. Not much in his prospect profile stands out -- the Michigan State product stands at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds and offers a solid but unremarkable 4.52-second 40-yard dash -- but the Colts' interest in him might indicate a fondness for his zone coverage sensibilities. He might be the swing backup safety for Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers, who have both seen their share of durability concerns.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ