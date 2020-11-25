Willis (ribs/shoulder) logged a DNP on Wednesday.
It's unclear how Willis picked up the injury, but he'll have the remainder of the week to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's big game against the Titans. Willis has been a big part of Indianapolis' defensive success this season, notching 58 tackles (44 solo) and one interception through 10 games.
