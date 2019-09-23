Willis is primed to play a key role in Indianapolis' secondary with Malik Hooker (knee) expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Willis played 27 snaps (44 percent) on defense during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons, during which Hooker managed to retake the field and play through his injury. The rookie fourth-round pick's snap count appears set for a large increase as long as Hooker remains sidelined, and he could provide some value in IDP formats.