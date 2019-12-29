Play

Willis (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Willis suffered a stinger in Week 16's win over the Panthers, and it will force him to miss his second game of the year. Starting safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker are good to go, and George Odum figures to pick up the reserve snaps left behind by Willis.

More News

