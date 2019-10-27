Willis (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear when and how Willis picked up the injury, but it's apparently serious enough to force him to miss time. In his stead, George Odum and Rolan Milligan are both in line to see an increase in depth reps at safety and on special teams.

