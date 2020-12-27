site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-khari-willis-out-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Khari Willis: Out with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Willis suffered a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The 24-year-old had six tackles and one sack before being forced from the contest during the second half. Tavon Wilson should work at strong safety while Willis is unavailable.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read