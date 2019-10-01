Play

Willis recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 67 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Willis is replacing Malik Hooker (knee) for next month or so in the Colts secondary and played well in his first start. He was second on the team in tackles and play every defensive snap in the contest. He'll be facing quite the challenge next Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories