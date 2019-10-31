Willis (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Willis exited Week 8's win over the Broncos due to a foot issue, and wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he's now managed to resume working without limitations. Barring any setbacks, the rookie fourth-round pick is on track to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories