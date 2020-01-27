Play

Willis (neck) posted 71 tackles and a pass breakup over 14 regular-season games in 2019.

The rookie fourth-round pick made nine starts in 2019, and he proved to be a useful run stopper. If Clayton Geathers isn't re-signed before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March, Willis will be the front runner for a starting strong safety role in 2020.

