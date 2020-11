Willis is expected to be fine after suffering back and quadriceps injuries in Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Titans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The game wasn't close in the second half, but Willis possibly could've returned to the game if it was still competitive. That signals that he should be ready for a Week 13 matchup against the Texans. We'll have a better grasp on his injury status once practices commence Wednesday.