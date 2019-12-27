Play

Willis (neck) is doubtful to play in Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.

Willis suffered the injury in the third quarter of last week's game against Carolina and failed to practice this week. With these factors in mind, it's highly unlikely that Willis suits up in Week 17, signaling George Odum is in line to receive the depth safety snaps.

