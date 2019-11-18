Willis (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Texans, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

It appears Willis entered concussion protocol following Sunday's win over the Jaguars. George Odum is in line to serve as the Colts' No. 3 safety until Willis is healthy. Indianapolis' secondary is in rough shape heading into the divisional clash, as cornerbacks Pierre Desir (hamstring), Kenny Moore (shin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) will all be monitored during the practice week.