site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-khari-willis-unavailable-sunday-470482 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Khari Willis: Unavailable Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Willis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Willis, who suffered a concussion during the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Steelers, will miss the regular season finale as Tavon Wilson likely draws the start at strong safety.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read