Willis (back/quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The 24-year-old suffered the injuries during last week's loss to the Titans and was reportedly feeling fine, but he'll end up missing at least one game. Tavon Wilson is poised to start at strong safety for the Colts in Willis' absence.
