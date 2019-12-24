Play

Willis (neck) will be closely monitored this week after suffering a stinger in Sunday's win over the Panthers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The rookie was forced to exit the contest in the third quarter and will be monitored throughout the week. If he cannot return, George Odum will be the only reserve safety on the roster. Look for more updates to come when the Colts resume practice Wednesday.

