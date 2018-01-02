Colts' Kolby Listenbee: Signs reserve/future deal with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Listenbee to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Listenbee finished the season with the Colts' practice squad after previously spending eight weeks with the Dolphins' practice squad. A sixth-round pick of the Bills out of TCU in 2016, Listenbee has yet to make his NFL debut.
