Colts' Krishawn Hogan: Cut by Indy
Hogan has been let go by the Colts, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Hogan showed promise in the preseason but got caught in a numbers game amid a deep receiver corps. It's likely he'll catch on with another team or make a practice squad.
