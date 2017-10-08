Play

Hogan sustained a knee injury against in Sunday's win over the 49ers and did not return, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hogan did not have a reception prior to leaving with the injury. The 22-year-old mostly served as a depth option at receiver with Kamar Aiken (concussion) and Chester Rogers (hamstring) dealing with injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories