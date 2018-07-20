Colts' Krishawn Hogan: On schedule in recovery
General manager Chris Ballard said Hogan (knee) is on schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, Dave Griffiths of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.
Hogan originally injured his knee in October of last season and spent the remainder of the 2017 campaign on injured reserve. Now nine months removed from surgery, Hogan is likely nearing a return to the field, though Ballard indicated that the team isn't in a rush to hurry Hogan back into action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...
-
Draft to stream TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings gives you two options at three of the four streamable positions.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017