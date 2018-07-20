General manager Chris Ballard said Hogan (knee) is on schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, Dave Griffiths of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

Hogan originally injured his knee in October of last season and spent the remainder of the 2017 campaign on injured reserve. Now nine months removed from surgery, Hogan is likely nearing a return to the field, though Ballard indicated that the team isn't in a rush to hurry Hogan back into action.