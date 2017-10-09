Play

Hogan suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the 49ers and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hogan was serving as a depth option at wide receiver after signing with the team on Sept. 26, as the Colts were dealing with some injuries within the unit. He was unable to haul in a catch in his limited time on the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories