Colts' Krishawn Hogan: Ready to go in camp
Hogan (knee) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Kevin Bowen of ESPN reports.
Hogan tore his ACL last September. Now nearly 10 months removed from the injury, he's approaching full recovery. While the team may limit his reps slightly to avoid overworking him early in camp, he's considered cleared to play. As it stands he'll have to earn a depth role at wideout to make the 53-man roster, competing against James Wright, K.J. Brent, and Deon Cain for the final spots.
