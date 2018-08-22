Hogan (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hogan has been nursing a foot injury for quite some time now. After missing the team's second preseason contest, Hogan will look to make up for lost time in hopes of earning a roster spot. As of right now, Hogan seems to be on the outside looking in barring an impressive close to camp.

