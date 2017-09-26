Colts' Krishawn Hogan: Signs deal with Indianapolis
Hogan signed a contract Tuesday with the Colts, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Colts are hurting for depth wideouts with Kamar Aiken in the concussion protocol and Chester Rogers week-to-week with a hamstring injury, so the signing of Hogan fills a need. Hogan will likely be active Sunday against the Seahawks if both Aiken and Rogers are sidelined, but don't expect him to see significant snaps on offense.
