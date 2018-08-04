Hogan didn't practice Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hogan tore his ACL in October of last year but hadn't missed any training camp time due to the injury. It's unclear if he's just getting a day off to rest his knee or if he suffered a different injury. He could be back soon but he's without a clear return timetable.

