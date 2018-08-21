Hogan (foot) was ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Baltimore.

Hogan was sporting a boot at practice Friday, so it's not exactly surprising to see him unavailable for Monday's game. It's unclear how severe the injury is but the 23-year-old can ill afford to be sidelined for long if he's going to push for a roster spot.

