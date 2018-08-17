Hogan (foot) did not practice Friday and was sporting a boot on his right foot, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hogan played eight snaps in last Thursday's preseason opener, but he apparently was dealing with an ankle injury during a red zone drill Thursday. He still has a few days to get ready for Monday's preseason game against the Ravens, but the boot makes that seem an unlikely scenario.

