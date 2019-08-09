Hogan had two receptions for 36 yards on five targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Hogan appeared in two games for the Colts in 2017 before tearing an ACL and spent most of the 2018 campaign on either injured reserve or the practice squad. At 6-3 and 217 pounds, he offers a big target, but will have a hard time winning a roster spot amid a deep receiver corps.

