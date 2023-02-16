The Colts claimed Wilkerson off of waivers from the Patriots on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wilkerson is now slated to compete for one of Indianapolis' roster spots throughout the offseason and into training camp following Thursday's transaction. The 26-year-old wide receiver sustained what turned out to be a season-ending concussion back in August, but given that he's since found a new home, it can be implied that Wilkerson is once again ready to throw the pads back on.