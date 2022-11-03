Paye (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
Since he suffered a high-ankle sprain back in Week 5 versus Denver, Paye hasn't been able to suit up in any of the Colts' previous three games as a result. However, the 23-year-old logged a limited practice Wednesday, followed by a full session Thursday, suggesting he's on track to make his return Sunday in New England. If Paye is indeed cleared for game action this weekend, both Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo could see reduced roles while Indianapolis' defensive front stays healthy.