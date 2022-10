Paye is believed to have sustained a high-ankle sprain during Thursday's overtime win over Denver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Paye was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup. He'll undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm his diagnosis, and it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss several weeks if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo are candidates to see increased playing time in Paye's absence.