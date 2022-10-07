Paye is questionable to return with a lower leg injury for Thursday's game against the Broncos, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Paye had to be carted off after he pulled up with a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter, leaving his return unlikely for the remainder of Thursday night's contest. The second-year defensive end recorded 16 tackles and three sacks over the first three weeks of the season, but he did not record a tackle before exiting in Week 5. With backup Tyquan Lewis (concussion) also inactive, Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo figure to see increased usage.