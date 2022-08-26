site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
RotoWire Staff
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis.
Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
